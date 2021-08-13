Previous
Mosaic by aleksanderrzyman
118 / 365

Mosaic

Farmland in a valley in the Czech part of the 'Table Mountains'- as seen from atop Mt. Szczeliniec Wielki on the Polish side.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
