Paint the World

The only photo of the day. I was trying out my new PLC filter - for a 50mm lens - and took this photo of a brightly-lit block and some dazzlingly white clouds in a clear blue sky. As you can guess the sky turned deep blue and the clouds ceased to dazzle and became better defined, and the block's colours became more pronounced. Which, naturally, didn't earn the photo any particular interest, but trying (occasionally failing) to stick to 365 true-date principle I decided to render it a bit 'unusual' by fiddling with one of editing tools - well, basically by clicking, once, on a random point in the B-R-G diagram. So now, if anything, it's sooooo colourful :)