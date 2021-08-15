Previous
Omega by aleksanderrzyman
120 / 365

Omega

Exploriong the zygomorphic near symmetry of a phalaenopsis cultivar flower.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
*lynn ace
creative composition
August 17th, 2021  
