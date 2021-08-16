Previous
Next
Harbinger of Autumn by aleksanderrzyman
121 / 365

Harbinger of Autumn

Everything about this lady seemed autumnal - so far ahead of the season - so I shot her.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise