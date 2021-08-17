Previous
Yellow Water-Lily by aleksanderrzyman
Yellow Water-Lily

Strong wind made ripples and wavelets which lent an interesting texture to the picture.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
