The Collegiate Church of St. Mary in Glogów

Among the oldest ones in Silesia, dating back to the first Polish kings, basically Gothic, with Romanesque remanats underneath and a Baroque intierior. On a rainy day.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
LManning (Laura) ace
The tones in this are wonderful. It’s a beautiful building.
August 24th, 2021  
Heather ace
Really nice lighting and colour tones. You have really captured the oldness of this church. Fav
August 24th, 2021  
