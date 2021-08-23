Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
128 / 365
The Collegiate Church of St. Mary in Glogów
Among the oldest ones in Silesia, dating back to the first Polish kings, basically Gothic, with Romanesque remanats underneath and a Baroque intierior. On a rainy day.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
128
photos
21
followers
15
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
23rd August 2021 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
gothic
,
butresses
LManning (Laura)
ace
The tones in this are wonderful. It’s a beautiful building.
August 24th, 2021
Heather
ace
Really nice lighting and colour tones. You have really captured the oldness of this church. Fav
August 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close