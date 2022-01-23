Previous
The Sentinel of The Far Side by aleksanderrzyman
281 / 365

The Sentinel of The Far Side

A white egret on the opposite bank of the Odra, nicely contrasting with the darkening of the surroundings at an early, cloudy dusk.
23rd January 2022 23rd Jan 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
