282 / 365
Rain: Hung Out to Dry
This year's mild and wet winter.
24th January 2022
24th Jan 22
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
24th January 2022 3:10pm
Tags
wire
,
rain drops
