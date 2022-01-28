Previous
Heron by aleksanderrzyman
286 / 365

Heron

Patrolling the river bank. With a kind of ring on the leg. The light was difficult - very strong late afternoon sunlight on a clear day. The golden hour was far too golden and bright.
28th January 2022 28th Jan 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
