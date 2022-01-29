Previous
Blue Tit by aleksanderrzyman
287 / 365

Blue Tit

A nicely-coloured little bird.
29th January 2022 29th Jan 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Sally Ings ace
Very nice details
March 12th, 2022  
