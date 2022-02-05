Previous
Take-Off by aleksanderrzyman
294 / 365

Take-Off

When your decision to press the shutter coincides with the bird's decision to fly away. One of a mob of siskins coming to the feeder on the balcony.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
