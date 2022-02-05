Sign up
294 / 365
Take-Off
When your decision to press the shutter coincides with the bird's decision to fly away. One of a mob of siskins coming to the feeder on the balcony.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
295
photos
28
followers
19
following
80% complete
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Views
6
365
Canon EOS 2000D
5th February 2022 1:16pm
bird
siskin
