Collared Dove: Cautious by aleksanderrzyman
Collared Dove: Cautious

Before jumping into the feeder.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Inga Johansson ace
Beautiful and a fav.
March 16th, 2022  
