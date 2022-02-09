Sign up
298 / 365
The Bank's Closed for Maintenance
Riparian communities thinking big: so that no panamax should get stuck in the Odra..
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
298
photos
28
followers
20
following
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
9th February 2022 4:54pm
river
,
landscape
,
bulldozer
,
reeds
