Crow Feet, Beak, and Plumage by aleksanderrzyman
Crow Feet, Beak, and Plumage

Lumps of lard in the feeder lured a crow - just finished eating one.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
