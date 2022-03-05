Previous
Next
Landscape With a Dog by aleksanderrzyman
322 / 365

Landscape With a Dog

Just in case I haven't posted enough of Sherlock's pics recently, here's a rare, much sought-after by afficionados, 'landscape portrait'. Note the mysteriious smile!
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise