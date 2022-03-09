Sign up
326 / 365
Tit of the Day II
A marsh tit in a willow. A welcome addition to a walk with the dog on the levee along the Odra.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
Tags
marsh tit
Pyrrhula
Beautiful close up and lighting. Fav.
March 26th, 2022
