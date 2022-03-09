Previous
Tit of the Day II by aleksanderrzyman
326 / 365

Tit of the Day II

A marsh tit in a willow. A welcome addition to a walk with the dog on the levee along the Odra.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Aleksander Rzyman

Beautiful close up and lighting. Fav.
March 26th, 2022  
