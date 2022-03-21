Sign up
The Girl Who Got Off the Bus
A quick shot - I suddenly saw a certain photographic quality of the scene and I managed to grab the camera quickly to catch the remanants.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Tags
girl walking
Itsy Bitsy
Lovely light
March 31st, 2022
