Goldcrest in a Larch by aleksanderrzyman
344 / 365

Goldcrest in a Larch

Hard to get a clean shot of a bird in the tangle of larch twigs.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
