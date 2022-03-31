Previous
Wild Cherry by aleksanderrzyman
348 / 365

Wild Cherry

Their whitness lends a fresh aspect to the otherwise drab forests of early spring
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Aleksander Rzyman

I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot of early spring scene. Can almost feel spring in the air for you.
April 4th, 2022  
