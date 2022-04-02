Previous
Next
Yellow and Blue by aleksanderrzyman
350 / 365

Yellow and Blue

The snow nicely obscured the chromatic cacophony of the background.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise