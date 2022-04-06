Sign up
354 / 365
A Woman Who Got Off The Bus
I only shot a few pictures of people around the bus stop. I chose this one because of its tonality.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
355
photos
28
followers
20
following
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
6th April 2022 4:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
woman
Heather
ace
A nice candid- yes, nice tonality.
April 9th, 2022
