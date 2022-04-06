Previous
A Woman Who Got Off The Bus by aleksanderrzyman
A Woman Who Got Off The Bus

I only shot a few pictures of people around the bus stop. I chose this one because of its tonality.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Aleksander Rzyman

I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Heather ace
A nice candid- yes, nice tonality.
April 9th, 2022  
