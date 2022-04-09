Sign up
357 / 365
Jack The Woodpecker
Looking ahead? Nah. Eyeing the feeder.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
8th April 2022 6:26pm
Tags
woodpecker
