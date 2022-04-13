Previous
The Perils of Cycling by aleksanderrzyman
The Perils of Cycling

Reminds me of my my childhood when we often played 'war' using sticks and thin planks as machine guns: BLAM! BLAM! You're dead! I thought those games were long gone - but now this is happenning next door, without the modifying verb 'play'..
13th April 2022

Aleksander Rzyman

