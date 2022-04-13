Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
361 / 365
The Perils of Cycling
Reminds me of my my childhood when we often played 'war' using sticks and thin planks as machine guns: BLAM! BLAM! You're dead! I thought those games were long gone - but now this is happenning next door, without the modifying verb 'play'..
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
361
photos
28
followers
20
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
13th April 2022 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
slava ukrainie!
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close