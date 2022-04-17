Sign up
Photo 365
The Panes Are Blue
Ypou can see the tip of a cloud in the right one. A window in one of a chain of a furniture stores.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
366
photos
29
followers
20
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Views
3
365
Canon EOS 2000D
16th April 2022 1:40pm
Tags
window
,
deep blue
,
bahama yellow
