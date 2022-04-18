Sign up
Photo 366
Stonechat In Midday Sun
A stonechat on the tip of a very young tree - stonechats prefer to perch at the height of 2m or less above ground.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Canon EOS 2000D
16th April 2022 3:04pm
Tags
blurred background
,
stonechat
