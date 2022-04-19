Sign up
Photo 367
Tree Crown, Cranes, and Clouds
I went for a walk in the fields, hoping for some wildlife to photograph, but only two cranes crossed the sky briefly. Apart from that nothing stirred, not even tumbleweed drifted by.. (admittedly, it doesn't grow in Europe).
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
2
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
19th April 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
cranes
Pyrrhula
Great sky and bird capture.
April 19th, 2022
Bill
ace
It is always a good day when you see cranes.
April 19th, 2022
