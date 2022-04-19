Previous
Next
Tree Crown, Cranes, and Clouds by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 367

Tree Crown, Cranes, and Clouds

I went for a walk in the fields, hoping for some wildlife to photograph, but only two cranes crossed the sky briefly. Apart from that nothing stirred, not even tumbleweed drifted by.. (admittedly, it doesn't grow in Europe).
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great sky and bird capture.
April 19th, 2022  
Bill ace
It is always a good day when you see cranes.
April 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise