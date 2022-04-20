Previous
A Blue Tit In The Rain by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 368

A Blue Tit In The Rain

It was a grey and rainy day..
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

Heather ace
I like how the Blue Tit stands out against its dark background- a pretty little bird.
April 20th, 2022  
