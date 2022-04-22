Previous
Next
Keeping an Eye on You by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 370

Keeping an Eye on You

A squirrel on the edge of human settlements and woods.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Great closeup. This shot made me smile.
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise