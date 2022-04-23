Previous
The Library by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 371

The Library

All day at work, but I had had the idea to pack my camera alongside sandwiches and coffee. Pity no-one appeared on the steps when I had a short break to take this picture.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 24th, 2022  
