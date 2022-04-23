Sign up
Photo 371
The Library
All day at work, but I had had the idea to pack my camera alongside sandwiches and coffee. Pity no-one appeared on the steps when I had a short break to take this picture.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:40pm
Tags
architecture
,
steps
,
not much else
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 24th, 2022
