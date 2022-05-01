Previous
Next
The Girl With Sunglasses by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 379

The Girl With Sunglasses

A walk through the woods didn't yield much in the way of photographs, so I asked Agata, my beloved one, to pose for one. Here is a rare view of her not making faces :)
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise