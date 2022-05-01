Sign up
Photo 379
The Girl With Sunglasses
A walk through the woods didn't yield much in the way of photographs, so I asked Agata, my beloved one, to pose for one. Here is a rare view of her not making faces :)
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
1st May 2022 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
