Previous
Next
Feeding on Nectar by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 385

Feeding on Nectar

Since it's a red tip on a garlic mustard again and it's sort of backlit, here's a monochrome treatment fior a change.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise