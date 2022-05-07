Sign up
Photo 385
Feeding on Nectar
Since it's a red tip on a garlic mustard again and it's sort of backlit, here's a monochrome treatment fior a change.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
7th May 2022 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
butterfly on flower
,
red tip
