Photo 392
Nine Pylons
There's a power line across the morraine hills in my area. The undulation of the terrain distorts the perspective, highly varying the pylon intervals.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
14th May 2022 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vista
,
pylon
,
power line
