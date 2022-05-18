Sign up
Photo 396
Up and Running
Human bodies in movement are a good theme to explore. Here a girl on her way back home from school, likely.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
421
photos
30
followers
19
following
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
18th May 2022 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl running
