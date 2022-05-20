Previous
All You Need Is Love by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 394

All You Need Is Love

Another balcony scene.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Well seen for sure. A look only a mother could love
June 25th, 2022  
Bill ace
I like your black and white better. I just have trouble watching young people smoking cigarettes.
June 25th, 2022  
