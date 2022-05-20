Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 394
All You Need Is Love
Another balcony scene.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
2
1
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
416
photos
30
followers
19
following
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
395
10
396
6
11
397
12
398
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
20th May 2022 6:38pm
Tags
cigarette
,
lady smoking a cigarette
,
:lady smoking
Jane Pittenger
ace
Well seen for sure. A look only a mother could love
June 25th, 2022
Bill
ace
I like your black and white better. I just have trouble watching young people smoking cigarettes.
June 25th, 2022
