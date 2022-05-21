Sign up
Photo 399
Yellow Wild Flower
No idea about its name. Similar to a certain garden variety.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
yellow flower
