Dew On a Spikelet by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 405

Dew On a Spikelet

Tiny droplets on the spikelet.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Suzanne ace
That is simple and lovely!
July 22nd, 2022  
