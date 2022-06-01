Previous
Butterfly

Since I've got quite a lot of catching up to do I've decided to start uploading the pics in arrears at random dates, just to get on with the uploads somehow. Butterlies have featured significantly in my pictorial oeuvre recently.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Suzanne ace
Glad you are back and with a such a wonderful photo.
June 24th, 2022  
