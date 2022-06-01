Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 394
Butterfly
Since I've got quite a lot of catching up to do I've decided to start uploading the pics in arrears at random dates, just to get on with the uploads somehow. Butterlies have featured significantly in my pictorial oeuvre recently.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
409
photos
30
followers
19
following
107% complete
View this month »
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Latest from all albums
392
4
8
393
9
394
10
11
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
1st June 2022 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Suzanne
ace
Glad you are back and with a such a wonderful photo.
June 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close