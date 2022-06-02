Previous
Dog-Rose by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 410

Dog-Rose

I really like those wild roses - their gracefully arching stems, subtly beautiful flowers, and rosehips throughout those murkiers parts of the year (and they make fantastic tea after freezing temperatures have softened them,
2nd June 2022

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
Photo Details

