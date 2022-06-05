Previous
Next
The Red Beetle by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 413

The Red Beetle

Still over fifty days to, as it were, earn currency - that's why I'm not bothering to find out about the little guy's scientific name (which I normally adore doing, to the point of being obsessed with it..).
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise