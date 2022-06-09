Sign up
Photo 416
Young Barley
I'm always mesmerised by backlit cornfields. Here, on the edge of the wood. Capturing their beauty, however, proves difficult.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
9th June 2022 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barley
,
cornfield
,
field of barley
