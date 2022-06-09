Previous
Young Barley by aleksanderrzyman
Young Barley

I'm always mesmerised by backlit cornfields. Here, on the edge of the wood. Capturing their beauty, however, proves difficult.
Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
