Photo 396
The Flight of a Bumble Bee
In a garden. In defiance of the laws of physics (according to physicists - or urban myths), a bumble bee flew into the frame and graced one of the shots of poppy cultivars.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
11th June 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
,
bumble bee
