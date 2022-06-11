Previous
The Flight of a Bumble Bee by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 396

The Flight of a Bumble Bee

In a garden. In defiance of the laws of physics (according to physicists - or urban myths), a bumble bee flew into the frame and graced one of the shots of poppy cultivars.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

