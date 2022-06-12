Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 419
The Butterfly On a Blade of Grass
A butterfly on a blade of grass. Of course, the pattern on the underside of its wings seized my eye.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
447
photos
32
followers
21
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Latest from all albums
419
13
420
10
14
11
15
421
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
12th June 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close