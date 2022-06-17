Previous
Abstract by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 425

Abstract

I liked the geometrical play of light and shade.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
I like it too
August 3rd, 2022  
