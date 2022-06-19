Previous
In a Meadow by aleksanderrzyman
In a Meadow

That was the time of year with lots of butterflies on flowering plants.
Aleksander Rzyman

Heather ace
Great focus and composition! I really like the simplicity of this shot. And the colours are crisp and vibrant! Big fav for this one, Aleksander!
August 24th, 2022  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much, Heather! Theoretically any shot of a butterfly on a flower should be like that, but on most occasions the background turns out to be more distracting than this.
August 24th, 2022  
