Previous
Next
The Girl Without The Pearl by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 428

The Girl Without The Pearl

I was looking for bright-dark contrasts to make a B&W picture, but eventually I found the colour version sort of interesting, too.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise