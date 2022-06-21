Sign up
Photo 429
With the Boys
To paraphrase a music album title. In a pine plantation. Characteristically, with Watson chewing on a stick and Sherlock being unable not to fidget.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
21st June 2022 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
