Green Moth by aleksanderrzyman
Green Moth

A nocturnal species, characteristic and common. This time encountered during and afternoon walk with the dogs.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Merrelyn ace
It's such a pretty shade of green, lovely capture.
September 6th, 2022  
