Previous
Next
Gig by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 429

Gig

Went to see a local band in concert in a club downtown. Hoped to practice 'rock photography'. The lighting was a 60 W bulb and a string of Christmas lights..
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise