Photo 429
Gig
Went to see a local band in concert in a club downtown. Hoped to practice 'rock photography'. The lighting was a 60 W bulb and a string of Christmas lights..
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
12th August 2022 11:08pm
Tags
musician
,
concert
,
guitarist
