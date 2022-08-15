Previous
Dove Mama by aleksanderrzyman
Dove Mama

When you feed them in the Old Market Square, city pigeons are willing to perch on your forearms (and even on your head). This lady had plenty of sunflower seeds for them.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Aleksander Rzyman

