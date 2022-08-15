Sign up
Photo 430
Dove Mama
When you feed them in the Old Market Square, city pigeons are willing to perch on your forearms (and even on your head). This lady had plenty of sunflower seeds for them.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
Tags
pigeon
