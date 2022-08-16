Sign up
Photo 432
Blue Suede Shoes
Trying the 'hip shot'.. :)
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
1
1
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
461
photos
32
followers
21
following
118% complete
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
12
428
13
429
430
431
432
433
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
16th August 2022 7:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shoes
,
street scene
Heather
ace
Great capture and composition! The "hip shot" really works! Fav
August 18th, 2022
