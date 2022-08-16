Previous
Blue Suede Shoes by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 432

Blue Suede Shoes

Trying the 'hip shot'.. :)
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Heather ace
Great capture and composition! The "hip shot" really works! Fav
August 18th, 2022  
